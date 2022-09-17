Korean War veterans honored at Museum of Kansas National Guard

By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Museum of the Kansas National Guard honored and recognized veterans of the Korean War on Saturday.

The event was held in part to honor and remember veterans and families of “The Forgotten War” in Korea from June 25, 1950 to an armistice effective July 27, 1953. The event also informed the public of the history of the Korean War and the continuing effects it had on the world today.

Also taking place Saturday was a recognition of the long running television series “MASH” which aired from 1972 to 1983 that followed the staff of a Mobile Army Surgical Hospital who found that laughter was the best way to deal with the challenges associated with injuries and deaths of the Korean War.

2022 is also the 50th anniversary of the MASH television show, and the museum had their MASH hospital tent and other Korean War displays on view.

