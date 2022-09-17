K-State football suffers first loss in final non-conference game against Tulane

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State football lost its first game of the season on Saturday, falling to Tulane 17-10 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Tulane got on the board first, as Tyjae Spears punched in a 1 yd touchdown with 3:13 remaining in the first quarter.

In the second quarter, Adrian Martinez finally threw in his first passing touchdown in a Wildcat uniform. He found Kade Warner for a 21 yd score to even things up 7-7 with 2:43 left in the first half.

A made 22 yd field goal by Chris Tennant gave the Wildcats the lead at halftime, 10-7. Tulane tied it up at 10-10 with 8:51 left in the third quarter with a 30 yd field goal. That would be the extent of scoring in the third quarter.

The Green Wave got back on top in the fourth quarter. After driving down the field, Michael Pratt found Tyrick James for a 4 yd touchdown pass to take the 17-10 lead over the Wildcats. That would do it for the scoring in this game.

K-State has now completed its non-conference slate, and will open conference play away against Oklahoma next Saturday. Kickoff in Norman is set for 7:00 p.m.

