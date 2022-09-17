It’s Patrick Mahomes’ birthday: Here are some of the Chiefs QB’s impressive stats

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback turns 27 years old Saturday. Here are a few impressive stats for the fifth-year starting quarterback.

Win, win and win some more: In 65 games, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 52 victories. That .800 winning percentage is best in NFL history for a quarterback with a minimum of 50 starts.

Happy 27th Birthday, Patrick Mahomes. Reminder that his career is off to one of the best starts in NFL history.

He's played 65 games. He’s lost only 13 times.

His .800 win percentage is best in NFL history.

He's thrown 3+ TD in 45% of games, best in history. #ChiefsKingdom @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/oZmZGuSFo1 — Jared Koller (@JaredKCTV5) September 17, 2022

Whooping the West: The Chiefs are 22-3 against AFC West opponents when Mahomes starts at quarterback. No quarterback has led their team to more wins in their first 25 divisional games since the NFL merger in 1970.

The Chiefs are now 22-3 with Patrick Mahomes as their starter in AFC West.



No QB has guided his team to more wins in his first 25 divisional games since the NFL merger in 1970.



They’ve owned the AFC West. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 16, 2022

Comeback Chief: Mahomes has the best passer rating of any QB in NFL history through 65 starts. He is 11-9 in games that he’s trailed by 10+ points. His .550 win percentage in such games is the best in NFL history, with the next closest at .390.

Playoff Patrick: In the playoffs, no one has started their NFL career with more success. Mahomes has more yards and touchdowns in the playoffs than anyone in the NFL’s history through five years. And Mahomes did it in only four seasons as a starter.

60 wins (8 in playoffs). 22,967 passing yards. 199 total touchdowns. Only 27 years old.



Happy Birthday, @PatrickMahomes‼️ pic.twitter.com/onaTuYLU5Y — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 17, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.