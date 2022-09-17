It’s Patrick Mahomes’ birthday: Here are some of the Chiefs QB’s impressive stats

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrates with fans after an NFL divisional round football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Jared Koller and Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City Chiefs quarterback turns 27 years old Saturday. Here are a few impressive stats for the fifth-year starting quarterback.

Win, win and win some more: In 65 games, Mahomes has led the Chiefs to 52 victories. That .800 winning percentage is best in NFL history for a quarterback with a minimum of 50 starts.

Whooping the West: The Chiefs are 22-3 against AFC West opponents when Mahomes starts at quarterback. No quarterback has led their team to more wins in their first 25 divisional games since the NFL merger in 1970.

Comeback Chief: Mahomes has the best passer rating of any QB in NFL history through 65 starts. He is 11-9 in games that he’s trailed by 10+ points. His .550 win percentage in such games is the best in NFL history, with the next closest at .390.

Playoff Patrick: In the playoffs, no one has started their NFL career with more success. Mahomes has more yards and touchdowns in the playoffs than anyone in the NFL’s history through five years. And Mahomes did it in only four seasons as a starter.

