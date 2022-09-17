Emporia State football takes down Missouri Western State 36-12

Emporia State Football in a huddle
Emporia State Football in a huddle(wibw)
By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 17, 2022 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football took down Missouri Western State 36-12 at Welch Stadium on Saturday, moving to 2-1 on the 2022 season.

Holding in the endzone turned into a safety for the Hornets, taking a 2-0 lead about three minutes into the game. Quarterback Braden Gleason was able to add to their lead later in the first quarter, running in a 30 yd touchdown, 9-0 ESU.

Onto the second quarter, Gleason found Jaylen Varner for a 7 yd touchdown pass, 16-0 ESU. Missouri Western would respond, as Reagan Jones punched in a 3 yd touchdown, 16-6 ESU.

But the Hornets weren’t done yet. Gleason found Cole Schumacker for a 3 yd touchdown, upping their lead 22-6 before halftime. During halftime, a lightning delay began.

When the delay was over, the Hornets continued their dominance. Gleason almost immediately ran in a 4 yd touchdown to help ESU to a 29-6 lead.

Jones sent a 38 yd touchdown pass to Ty Harvey in response, Hornets still up 29-12. Gleason added one more score in the beginning of the fourth quarter just for good measure, and this one went long.

Corey Thomas ran in a 54 yd touchdown catch from Gleason to close out the scoring in this one. Hornets took the week three win 36-12.

Emporia State will host Pittsburgh State at Welch Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

TPD took one man into custody after he threatened an officer with a "sword-like knife" and a...
Man in custody after threatening TPD officer with sword-like knife, brick
The national retailer announced at the end of last month it will close about 150 stores and lay...
Bed, Bath & Beyond releases store closure list
iHealth COVID-19 Rapid test kit.
Free at-home COVID test now available through KDHE partnership
Stryder Dane Keo
Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation
The Chiefs are back in action at home, and fans are ready to welcome them. But one thing fans...
NFL deal sends Chiefs fans elsewhere to watch game

Latest News

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
K-State football suffers first loss in final non-conference game against Tulane
Washburn’s Taylon Peters breaks a tackle in Saturday's game against Kearney at Yager Stadium in...
Washburn football suffers first loss of 2022 to Nebraska-Kearney
Jerry Waugh
KU legend Jerry Waugh passes away at 95
Over two million sports bets placed in Kansas since September 1