Emporia State football takes down Missouri Western State 36-12

EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia State football took down Missouri Western State 36-12 at Welch Stadium on Saturday, moving to 2-1 on the 2022 season.

Holding in the endzone turned into a safety for the Hornets, taking a 2-0 lead about three minutes into the game. Quarterback Braden Gleason was able to add to their lead later in the first quarter, running in a 30 yd touchdown, 9-0 ESU.

Onto the second quarter, Gleason found Jaylen Varner for a 7 yd touchdown pass, 16-0 ESU. Missouri Western would respond, as Reagan Jones punched in a 3 yd touchdown, 16-6 ESU.

But the Hornets weren’t done yet. Gleason found Cole Schumacker for a 3 yd touchdown, upping their lead 22-6 before halftime. During halftime, a lightning delay began.

When the delay was over, the Hornets continued their dominance. Gleason almost immediately ran in a 4 yd touchdown to help ESU to a 29-6 lead.

Jones sent a 38 yd touchdown pass to Ty Harvey in response, Hornets still up 29-12. Gleason added one more score in the beginning of the fourth quarter just for good measure, and this one went long.

Corey Thomas ran in a 54 yd touchdown catch from Gleason to close out the scoring in this one. Hornets took the week three win 36-12.

Emporia State will host Pittsburgh State at Welch Stadium next Saturday. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m.

