WATCH LIVE: Chiefs Legend Len Dawson’s funeral

Chiefs Legend Len Dawson's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, MO. We...
Chiefs Legend Len Dawson's funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Kansas City, MO. We will stream the services live on KCTV5.com and on the KCTV5 Facebook page.
By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLICK HERE FOR LIVESTREAM OF LEN DAWSON’S FUNERAL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Throngs of people are expected to take part in-person and online for Chiefs Legend Len Dawson’s funeral late Friday morning in Kansas City.

The Super Bowl-winning Chiefs quarterback’s funeral services are set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Country Club Christian Church on Ward Parkway. Dawson died three weeks ago at the age of 87.

His family is requesting that instead of donating flowers, donations can be made to the University of Kansas Health System in support of nursing scholarships. Those donations can be mailed to 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway Suite 305 Westwood, KS, or online at Giving.KansasHealthSystem.com.

His obituary says he was a quiet but caring husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. “Lenny the Cool” was a sports legend who brought great pride to Kansas City as the Chiefs quarterback from 1962-1975.

The 90-minute service will have scheduled speakers, including Chiefs’ Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, TV and Radio sports announcer Kevin Harlan, Pro Football Hall of Fame Chiefs legend Bobby Bell, Congressman Emanuel Clever, and more.

He is celebrated for his 50-year broadcaster at KMBC-TV, 24 years as the host of HBO’s Inside The NFL, NBC’s analyst, and color commentator.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl champion quarterback is also the longest-tenured sportscaster in Kansas City radio and television history.

The funeral service is open to the public, and we’ll also be streaming it live on KCTV5.com and on the KCTV5 Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active...
False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School
Brian Wright Sr. was arrested Thursday after a TPD SWAT team served a search warrant at a home...
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
41-year-old Jeffrey Pierce
30-year prison sentence requested for Seaman coach guilty of child sex crimes
Damon Brook Morgan
One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being...
Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center
Hayden False Threat
False Reports of Shooter at Hayden High School
iHealth COVID-19 Rapid test kit.
Free at-home COVID test now available through KDHE partnership
The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive nearly $40 million toward electric...
KDOT to receive $39.5 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure