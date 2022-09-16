WATCH LIVE: Chiefs Legend Len Dawson’s funeral

CLICK HERE FOR LIVESTREAM OF LEN DAWSON’S FUNERAL

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Throngs of people are expected to take part in-person and online for Chiefs Legend Len Dawson’s funeral late Friday morning in Kansas City.

The Super Bowl-winning Chiefs quarterback’s funeral services are set for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Country Club Christian Church on Ward Parkway. Dawson died three weeks ago at the age of 87.

His family is requesting that instead of donating flowers, donations can be made to the University of Kansas Health System in support of nursing scholarships. Those donations can be mailed to 2330 Shawnee Mission Parkway Suite 305 Westwood, KS, or online at Giving.KansasHealthSystem.com.

His obituary says he was a quiet but caring husband, father, brother, uncle, and friend. “Lenny the Cool” was a sports legend who brought great pride to Kansas City as the Chiefs quarterback from 1962-1975.

The 90-minute service will have scheduled speakers, including Chiefs’ Chairman and CEO Clark Hunt, TV and Radio sports announcer Kevin Harlan, Pro Football Hall of Fame Chiefs legend Bobby Bell, Congressman Emanuel Clever, and more.

He is celebrated for his 50-year broadcaster at KMBC-TV, 24 years as the host of HBO’s Inside The NFL, NBC’s analyst, and color commentator.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Super Bowl champion quarterback is also the longest-tenured sportscaster in Kansas City radio and television history.

The funeral service is open to the public, and we’ll also be streaming it live on KCTV5.com and on the KCTV5 Facebook page.

