Washburn football looks to move to 3-0 on the season

By Katie Maher
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn football will be back home on Saturday, hosting Nebraska at Kearney as the Ichabods look to stay undefeated on the young season.

In 2021, the Bods only lost two regular season games. One of those was to the Lopers, so this is a bit of a revenge game for Washburn as they hope for a different outcome than last year.

Washburn’s offense is currently ranked 4th in the country for total yards, and have scored 40 points or more in both of their first two games.

“Our offensive line is pretty good. We feel like we can run the ball decent, and then our receivers are really good players. If we can get the ball to them in space, they can make things happen. Kellen’s doing a really nice job of running the offense,” said head coach Craig Schurig. “We knew we had a pretty explosive offense coming into the season, and hopefully we keep that pace going.”

They’ll need to continue their offensive dominance this weekend. UNK’s biggest weapon is reigning MIAA offensive player of the year, quarterback TJ Davis.

”He’s really good. He’s been there for a couple years, we’ve faced him a couple times already. He kinda is what makes that offense go,” said linebacker Grant Bruner. “He’s kinda the key focus of, we think we can stop him, we can do well on defense.”

Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. at Yager Stadium, and it’s also Family Day.

