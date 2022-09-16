Ulysses man sentenced to 16 years in prison for 2018 crimes

(WBKO)
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
UYYSSES, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General’s Office announced on Friday that a Grant County man has been sentenced to 16 years in prison on five charges for crimes committed in 2018 with a deadly weapon.

Francisco Beltran, 30, of Ulysses, was sentenced on Thursday in Grant County District Court on one count each of the following charges:

  • Robbery
  • Aggravated Assault
  • Criminal possession of a firearm
  • Conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery
  • Contributing to a child’s misconduct

Beltran was sentenced to 16 years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility and will be required to register as a violent offender for 15 years after his release. He pleaded guilty to the charges on July 21.

The AG’s office said the crimes occurred on or about August 18, 2018.

