Topeka Zoo Lights is seeing a success

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Zoo officials are overwhelmed with excitement to see the success in ticket sales just a few days after going on sale.

The Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights, presented by Evergy, returns in November for its third annual event. This year, tickets went on sale earlier than past dates due to high demand.

Jared Bednar, Director of Administration and Creative, said he is excited to see the community support for the event.

“We opened up Zoo Lights tickets way earlier this year,” said Bednar. “The reception was wonderful. We’ve sold over 350 tickets so far and registered 10 igloos. For us, that’s just a great sign that people are thrilled for zoo lights to come back this holiday.”

This year’s Zoo Lights event will run every night from November 18 to December 28. Gates will be open Sunday through Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. with the exception of premier nights, which will run from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. every Friday and Saturday.

The return of crowd favorites Santa Clause, reindeer, the Big Yeti, and new dazzling displays and festive activities will highlight the event.

The holiday displays not only provide the community some memorable times with friends and families, but it also help out businesses in the city of Topeka.

Sean Dixon, President of Visit Topeka, said this event is making an impact on the city’s economy.

“This is our number one tourist attraction, the Topeka Zoo,” said Dixon. “To have that vibrancy, to have that economic activity in the center of the city. It gets people out not only to see a great experience but to continue to patron our restaurants and our stores.”

Tickets can be purchased through TopekaZoo.org/ZooLights. Zoo officials said tickets should be purchased in advance. All tickets are nonrefundable and cannot be exchanged. For more information on ticket policies, click here.

