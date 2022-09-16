Topeka native Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Roger Ortega’s latest song, “Back to Kansas,” chronicles his return to Topeka. S.J. Hazim with Creative Pathways & Means assisted the video production.

The pair appeared on Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the inspiration for the music and the changing landscape for artists today.

Connect with Roger’s music at www.RogerOrtega.com.

