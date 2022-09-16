Thousands of Chiefs fans came in full force for home opener

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - Fans started lining up outside GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium at 6:30 a.m. and didn’t stop filing in until just before kick-off.

“Kansas City, this is it right here,” Jeff Knapp said. “We have to show up and this is going to be exciting”

“Man Chiefs Kingdom is intense and ready to support the team so they’ve been ready to roll all day.” Kyle Rodell said

Jeff Knapp’s son Caleb says nobody beats the Chiefs fan base.

“Chiefs Kingdom is the best kingdom in the world,” Caleb said. “Best fan base in the world. Definitely better than any other fan base in any other sport, the loyalty with the team.”

“It’s just the atmosphere, all the Kansas City people coming together for one cause,” Don Juan said. “Everybody gets along, everybody is having a good time, that’s what it’s all about.”

13 Sports talked with Mike Jones who had a Chiefs bus that transported some of his friends to the game.

“I bought this right before the 2019 season, got it painted up, and gradually fixed it, making upgrades,” Jones said. “She’s the safety bus, she’s our queen. Gets us here every week and couldn’t be more proud of the safety bus.”

But, why is it called the safety bus?

“We’re just a big fan of, number one the sack but also the safety,” Jones said.

He went on to say he loves bringing it to Chiefs games because it’s something different.

“It’s a blast, it’s an old stick shift,” Jones said. “We had a little bit of stop-and-go traffic and everyone is honking at us.”

