Ready, set, go! The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer are Saturday at Lake Shawnee

The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer have 1 mile, 5K, 10K and 6.8 mile routes 9 am Sept. 17, starting on the west side of Lake Shawnee
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You’re invited to lace up your shoes Saturday, Sept. 17 and takes steps to help kids fight cancer.

Sterling Scales founded the Indy Races for Childhood Cancer in honor of his son Elliott “Indy” Scales, who was diagnosed with Wilms tumor, a form of kidney cancer. He visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about his family’s journey and how it led to the fundraising runs.

The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer will benefit four childhood cancer charities. The 1 mile, 5K, 10K and around-the-lake (6.8 mile) options step off at 9 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17 from Shelter House No. 1, on the west side of Lake Shawnee, across from the softball diamonds.

Sign up in advance at runsignup.com/Race/KS/Topeka/IndyRaces2022 or you can sign up on-site the morning of the race.

Roger Ortega discusses his latest music during a visit with S.J. Hazim to Eye on NE Kansas.
Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music
