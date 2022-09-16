Police find large cache of illegal weapons, drugs from cartel in federal bust

Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.
Police in Washington announced a major seizure of illegal weapons.(Yakima Police Department)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:07 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAKIMA, Wash. (Gray News) - Authorities in Washington say they seized multiple illegal weapons and drugs from a cartel in Mexico in a recent bust.

The Yakima Police Department teamed up with the U.S. Homeland Security Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives in serving federal search warrants on Sept. 9.

Authorities said while serving a search warrant, they found a large cache of weapons and seized 27 high-powered rifles, nine handguns, and two shotguns.

Special agents said they also found cash, methamphetamine and fentanyl during the operation with search warrants tied to an investigation into the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

Police said the cartel is attempting to operate in Yakama and stealing high-end late model vehicles for use in smuggling drugs throughout the U.S.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
FILE
Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked
Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active...
False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School
Students walk to and from classes on Washburn University campus.
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
Felicia Miller said her daughter Ariel Young didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from...
Ariel Young’s mom questions what sentence would be if roles were reversed in Britt Reid crash

Latest News

The Chiefs are back in action at home, and fans are ready to welcome them. But one thing fans...
NFL Deal sends Chief’s fans elsewhere to watch some games
Connecticut Sun's Alyssa Thomas reacts during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball...
Sun stay alive, beat Aces 105-76 in Game 3 of WNBA Finals
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes cheers as he is introduced before the start of...
Chiefs come back to take down Chargers 27-24 in home opener
13 NEWS at 10 p.m.