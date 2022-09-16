NFL deal sends Chiefs fans elsewhere to watch game

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Chiefs are back in action at home, and fans are ready to welcome them.

But one thing fans aren’t so happy about is the NFL’s deal that puts Thursday games exclusively on Amazon Prime.

This means fans either pay for the streaming service, or they head out to a place like Brass Rail to catch the action.

The atmosphere at Brass Rail Tavern is always electric, especially when the Chiefs play.

“It’s like chills here. Everybody just has a good time. No matter who comes in that door, you’re family...,” says Chief’s fan, Blue Diamond.

The Tavern usually airs games, but on a Thursday night, many expected to watch the game at home only to realize they couldn’t.

“Well we was really gonna go home to watch the game then they said it’s not on regular cable. I thought it was on 13 and they go no it’s on Prime and I go are you kidding me? When is this gonna change? Why can’t we go back to the way it used to be? That’s how I feel,” says Chiefs fan, Lalo Ramirez.

The NFL’s new contract with amazon prime means that certain games won’t be available on cable or broadcast television.

Bartender at the Brass Rail Tavern, Manny Domingez says, “I think I heard a couple of people came out because of that but at the same time some of the TVs aren’t syncing up correctly so if that’s an issue it’s something that we’ll have to deal with.”

“I think that’s wrong, everything is about money, money, money but again, like I said, Brass Rails got it so I’ll come down here and watch it. But it’s unfair for other people that can’t come out, but it’s all about money anymore,” says Blue Diamond.

But Chiefs fans say a little hiccup won’t stop them from supporting their favorite team.

“We’re all Chiefs fans here. You never have any trouble here. It’s a nice place to be!,” Blue Diamond says.

