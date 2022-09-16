Manhattan hosts their last Third Thursday of the season

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Downtown Manhattan hosted its last third Thursday of the season as they closed the streets for live bands, artists, and an air guitar contest. Manhattan hosts these every third Thursday of the month from May to September.

This was the first time that they closed the streets for the live bands and also the first time ever in the district for open containers so people could carry their alcohol around. Hosting these are a good way to bring in local talent and show the community what Manhattan has to show for.

It is a good way to show off the local things Manhattan brings and for people to enjoy an evening full of fun and entertainment. These nights wouldn’t be possible if it wasn’t for the community showing support for these local festivities.

Downtown Manhattan executive director Gina Snyder said third Thursday is a great way to engage the community and show off local talent. ”Getting the community out here is the absolute reason that downtown Manhattan exists it is a place for the community it is the place for the community so its super important that and its my job to make sure that we offer the community what they want,” said Snyder.

Third Thursday’s will continue next May.

