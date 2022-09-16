Man federally indicted for killing on Kickapoo Reservation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A federal grand jury has indicted Stryder Dane Keo, 34, for murder in a July 2022 shooting on the Kickapoo Reservation.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office -- District of Kansas says Keo was charged with one count of murder in the second degree on Friday.

The incident happened Sunday, July 17, 2022.

In a previous report, Brown Co. Sheriff John Merchant told 13 NEWS that multiple agencies responded to the 1300 block of Firefly on reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located William Blacksmith, 35, unresponsive in the yard.

Merchant said Blacksmith had been shot multiple times.

The agency says the federal government has jurisdiction over the case because it happened “within Indian country.”

No other information regarding Keo’s indictment was released.

