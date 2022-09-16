Man in custody after threatening TPD officer with sword-like knife, brick

From WIBW Eric Ives' Facebook live, recorded Friday at 2:38 p.m.
By Alex Carter
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man is in custody after police say he threatened an officer with a sword-like weapon and a brick.

According to Topeka Police Department Sergeant Scurlock, just after 2:00 p.m. Friday, an officer stopped a suspicious person walking along the road near 24th and SE Minnesota for having an open container.

Over the course of the stop, SGT. Scurlock said the man gave the officer multiple fake names and also had a felony warrant out for his arrest. The officer then learned the man’s true identity and attempted to take him into custody when he drew a “samurai-style knife.” The officer pulled out his weapon and the man dropped the sword and ran into the backyard of a nearby house.

SGT. Scurlock said a struggle ensued between the man and the office in the backyard and the man grabbed a brick and attempted to hit the officer, but the officer was able to take the man into custody using a non-lethal beanbag gun.

The incident happened close to Highland Park High School, which had just finished their Homecoming parade.

TPD said nobody involved was seriously injured. The man’s name has not yet been released. The incident is still under investigation.

