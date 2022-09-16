Kings of Swing to present free concert Sunday afternoon at west Topeka cemetery

The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, '40s and...
The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present its13th annual “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 13th consecutive year, a big band concert will take place Sunday afternoon at a west Topeka cemetery.

The Kings of Swing, a 14-piece group specializing in the big-band sounds of the 1930s, ‘40s and ‘50s, will present its “Concert in the Park” from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Memorial Park Cemetery, 3616 S.W. 6th Ave.

The location is near the northeast corner of S.W. 6th Avenue and Gage Boulevard.

Attendees are invited to bring their lawn chairs to the free event.

A dance floor also will be available for attendees.

Additionally, a food vendor will be at the concert.

