KDOT to receive $39.5 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure

The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive nearly $40 million toward electric...
The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive nearly $40 million toward electric vehicle infrastructure.(wwbt)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive $39.5 million over the next five years as its “Charge Up Kansas NEVI Plan,” was approved the organization announced Friday.

The plan, which falls underneath the National Electric Vehicle Formula Program, provides KDOT federal funds to help build a high-powered electric vehicle charging network across Kansas.

KDOT said initial program funding will be matched by local funding to build direct current fast chargers (DCFC) along designated electric vehicle charging corridors. In Kansas, those corridors are I-70, I-35, I-135, I-335, U.S. 400 and U.S. 81 from I-70 north to the Nebraska state line.

Once the infrastructure is complete, there will be nearly 1,600 miles of Kansas interstates and highways featuring readily accessible fast-charging stations.

“This funding will enable the build-out of an EV corridor network, DCFC gives EV drivers quick and convenient fueling options for long-distance travel,” said Tami Alexander, KDOT Transportation Electrification Manager. “With the vast amount of wind energy in the state, much of the fuel for EV’s will be locally produced and benefit the Kansas economy.”

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active...
False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School
Brian Wright Sr. was arrested Thursday after a TPD SWAT team served a search warrant at a home...
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
41-year-old Jeffrey Pierce
30-year prison sentence requested for Seaman coach guilty of child sex crimes
Damon Brook Morgan
One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being...
Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center
Hayden False Threat
False Reports of Shooter at Hayden High School
iHealth COVID-19 Rapid test kit.
Free at-home COVID test now available through KDHE partnership