Kansas Board of Regents approve $254 million appropriations request

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) approved a unified state appropriations request for the public higher education system that supports the Board’s goal of building a talent pipeline for the state.

The request totals $254 million in new support for the state’s public higher education system.

“The Kansas public higher education system possesses unique capabilities to develop our talent pipeline and support the future economic prosperity of Kansas,” said KBOR Chair Jon Rolph. “This budget request will support our student recruitment and success initiatives, help colleges and universities enhance their work with business and industry to retain graduates in Kansas, and assist our efforts to realign the work of the system with the needs of the state’s communities.”

The appropriations request for the 2024 fiscal year includes funding for student success initiatives, expanded student financial aid, internship opportunities, the Board’s facilities’ renewal initiative, and a cybersecurity initiative.

The unified request will now be sent to the Governor’s budget office.

