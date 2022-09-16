Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center

Pre-leasing has begun for 65,000 sq. ft. of new, class A, lab, office co-working and retail space.
By Tori Whalen
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being converted into a space for innovators and entrepreneurs.

Go Topeka held an open house on Thursday, September 15, where they gave a tour of the three-story, 65,000 square foot space on the corner of 7th and Kansas Ave.

The Astra Innovation Center will consist of mixed-use, co-working, office, lab, and retail space. Go Topeka says it will be the future home of innovation and entrepreneurship for Go Topeka and the startup program known as Plug and Play.

”We are really excited for the future of innovation here in Topeka.,” said Stephanie Moran, the senior vice president of innovation of Go Topeka. “We’ve got a lot of great support systems and networks here, great partners in omni circle, our corporate sponsors for plug and play with hills, Cargill, Evergy, a lot of our local business partners and so we’re excited to move this forward.”

Go Topeka says they hope to have construction complete by late next year, but pre-leasing on the space has already begun.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active...
False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School
Brian Wright Sr. was arrested Thursday after a TPD SWAT team served a search warrant at a home...
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
41-year-old Jeffrey Pierce
30-year prison sentence requested for Seaman coach guilty of child sex crimes
Damon Brook Morgan
One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
Hayden False Threat
False Reports of Shooter at Hayden High School
iHealth COVID-19 Rapid test kit.
Free at-home COVID test now available through KDHE partnership
The Kansas Department of Transportation is set to receive nearly $40 million toward electric...
KDOT to receive $39.5 million for electric vehicle charging infrastructure