Go Topeka offers a sneak peak of new Innovation Center

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The old Wolfe’s Camera Shop building, located at 634 S Kansas Ave. in downtown Topeka, is being converted into a space for innovators and entrepreneurs.

Go Topeka held an open house on Thursday, September 15, where they gave a tour of the three-story, 65,000 square foot space on the corner of 7th and Kansas Ave.

The Astra Innovation Center will consist of mixed-use, co-working, office, lab, and retail space. Go Topeka says it will be the future home of innovation and entrepreneurship for Go Topeka and the startup program known as Plug and Play.

”We are really excited for the future of innovation here in Topeka.,” said Stephanie Moran, the senior vice president of innovation of Go Topeka. “We’ve got a lot of great support systems and networks here, great partners in omni circle, our corporate sponsors for plug and play with hills, Cargill, Evergy, a lot of our local business partners and so we’re excited to move this forward.”

Go Topeka says they hope to have construction complete by late next year, but pre-leasing on the space has already begun.

