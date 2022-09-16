Friday forecast: Morning showers, afternoon sun

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The big weather story will be the morning rain both this morning and Saturday morning but both afternoons will be dry and mostly sunny. So you’ll need both the umbrella and your sunglasses. (Record) heat will be the concern Sunday through Wednesday.

Taking Action:

With rain chances both this morning and Saturday morning, Saturday morning will have a higher probability of rain having more of an impact on any outdoor events due to the better chance of it being more scattered and heavier. While a few isolated showers could linger between 12-2pm both mornings, most areas will be dry by noon. Lightning will be the primary hazard so if you hear thunder, seek shelter by heading inside.

Get ready for summer-like heat Sunday through Wednesday. The good news is humidity won’t be too bad but heat indices will still likely be in the triple digits. Make sure you’re prepared and adjust your outdoor activities accordingly. Keep your pets in mind as well.



The rain this morning into the weekend will be isolated to scattered at best. There does remain differences in the models on how heavy the rain will be. Think most areas will be in the 0.10″-0.50″ range however there could be several spots that could get up to 1″ as well. Higher probability that areas north of I-70 will have the higher rainfall totals but it will be something to monitor throughout the weekend.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 57 (WIBW)

Today: Isolated showers with a low risk for t-storms this morning with decreasing clouds this afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Scattered showers/storms developing after 2am. Lows in the mid 60s to low 70s. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tomorrow: Scattered showers/storms mainly in the morning with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds S 10-20, gusts up to 30 mph.

One more round of rain is expected Saturday night into early Sunday morning and this could include a chance in the evening hours in north-central Kansas otherwise most of Sunday will be dry and mostly sunny. Highs start to warm up in the mid 90s for most areas with upper 90s possible out toward central KS. Winds will gust up to 30 mph.

Monday through Wednesday will remain in the mid-upper 90s but with relatively lower humidity by Tuesday. Heat indices 100-104 is possible. The record highs in Topeka Sunday through Thursday are as followed 101, 97, 98,98,99.

There remains a big differences in the models on whether a cold front pushes through Wednesday leading to much cooler temperatures for Thursday and Friday or if it hangs up to the north. This could be the difference between highs in the 70s by Friday or still in the 90s so the 8 day is an average of the two models. The model that brings a cold front through leads to a low rain chance however the other model is dry so don’t be surprised if the forecast changes considerably for next Thursday and Friday in the coming days as models start to agree with one another.

Hail/wind risk with storms in the morning then again in the evening (SPC/WIBW)

Conditional risk storms even exist early in the morning (hail/wind risk). Most likely this marginal risk will go away with storms not expected Sunday or Sunday night. (SPC/WIBW)

