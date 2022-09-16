Free at-home COVID test now available through KDHE partnership

iHealth COVID-19 Rapid test kit.
iHealth COVID-19 Rapid test kit.(KY3)
By Chris Fisher
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Free at-home COVID tests are now available to Kansas residents through a multi-agency partnership with the Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment (KDHE).

KDHE says all Kansas households can order five rapid tests at AccessCovidTests.org.

The tests are free, and the agency says Amazon will deliver directly to your home, also at no cost.

The tests are made possible through a partnership with The Rockefeller Foundation’s public charity, RF Catalytic Capital, and Project Access to Covid Tests (Project ACT).

Kansans who need additional help ordering the tests can call (866) 534-3463.

The free test offering is limited to one request per household. Additional free testing site-based options can be found here.

Earlier this year, the US Government launched a program that allowed Americans to request a total of eight at-home rapid COVID tests, which were delivered to their home at no costs. However, that program was suspended Sept. 2 due to the lack of funding.

