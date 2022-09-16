Collaboration links Topeka hospital with experts at Mayo Clinic

Stormont Vail joined the Mayo Clinic Care Network eight years ago.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Years of working in the sun on his farm near Holton in Jackson Co. caught up with Mark Bontrager.

“I’m light-skinned, fair skinned and I have skin cancers,” he said.

This past spring, a spot showed up on his left temple. The typical freeze treatment didn’t work, so his local doctor referred him to Dr. Marc Baraban at Stormont Vail.

“He worked on me for two and a half hours, and didn’t get it all,” Bontrager said.

Bontrager had a Merkel cell carcinoma. He and Dr. Baraban decided to get a second opinion through Stormont’s affiliation with the Mayo Clinic Care Network.

“Because it’s an odd tumor and there’s lots of different ways to treat things, we thought it would be appropriate to get a second opinion,” Dr. Baranan said. “A place like the Mayo Clinic - while it may be odd to us, since they get referred cases like this multiple times across the country, I wanted to get their input.”

Stormont is among 50 hospitals who are part of the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Dr. Mark Larson, the network’s medical director, was at Stormont this week meeting with Stormont staff, to ensure they know what the collaboration has to offer.

“It’s always been in our DNA, our culture to share what we understand, what we know with others to care for patients where they may be. The Care Network is just an extension of that culture,” he said.

The network allows specialists at Stormont to consult electronically with specialists at Mayo Clinic. They share imaging, lab results and other information, then discuss a plan for the patient to continue receiving care close to home. Dr. Larson said the approach has become even more widely accepted, as the pandemic shifted more care to the virtual realm.

“A lot of patients can’t travel for medical care,” Dr. Larson said. “They have to take a day out of their life, leave their environment, leave their job, leave their home; but they perhaps can connect with a provider via their iPhone or at a work computer or where ever it’s most convenient for them. That makes care more affordable, more accessible, and more equitable.”

Both Bontrager and Dr. Baraban are grateful for the collaboration.

“These days, with the the internet and all the digital media, we’re able to research things ourselves, but it’s still helpful to have a person with real-world experience, not just the literature, to visit with and see how he or she would handle situations like this,” Dr. Baraban.

“(It’s good) to keep this old country boy close to come and be comfortable where I’m at,” Bontrager said. “I think whenever you can bring that kind of knowledge to a hometown, why not do it?”

Bontrager finishes up radiation next week, and is hoping for a good prognosis.

The consults are physician to physician, though patients may request them.

Patients pay nothing for their doctor to consult the Mayo Clinic Care Network. Stormont’s doctors request them an average of nine to 15 times a week.

