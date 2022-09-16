Casio pays a visit to promote adoption special at Helping Hands

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casio is an eight-year-old terrier mix who came to Helping Hands Humane Society is a stray.

Now, he’s ready to find a fur-ever family!

Casio is among the many dogs and cats who continue to fill the shelter. Casio and Emi Griess of HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss a continued $25 adoption special, and how shelter staff work to ensure the right matches between animals and families.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active...
False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School
Brian Wright Sr. was arrested Thursday after a TPD SWAT team served a search warrant at a home...
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
41-year-old Jeffrey Pierce
30-year prison sentence requested for Seaman coach guilty of child sex crimes
Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
Damon Brook Morgan
One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night

Latest News

Sterling Scales talks about the fundraising run he founded to honor his son.
Ready, set, go! The Indy Races for Childhood Cancer are Saturday at Lake Shawnee
Roger Ortega discusses his latest music during a visit with S.J. Hazim to Eye on NE Kansas.
Topeka native Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music
Live at Five
Roger Ortega discusses his latest music during a visit with S.J. Hazim to Eye on NE Kansas.
Roger Ortega celebrates journey in latest music