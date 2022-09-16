Casio pays a visit to promote adoption special at Helping Hands

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Casio is an eight-year-old terrier mix who came to Helping Hands Humane Society is a stray.

Now, he’s ready to find a fur-ever family!

Casio is among the many dogs and cats who continue to fill the shelter. Casio and Emi Griess of HHHS visited Eye on NE Kansas to discuss a continued $25 adoption special, and how shelter staff work to ensure the right matches between animals and families.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.