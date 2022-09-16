Bus carrying Winfield MS football players crashes, game postponed

By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:20 PM CDT
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Winfield school district confirmed no one was hurt after a bus carrying middle school football players Thursday afternoon.

The district said the crash happened on Highway 160 near Oliver.

A second bus arrived at the scene to take students and staff back to Winfield. The game at Wellington was postponed to a yet-to-be-announced date.

