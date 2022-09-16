$576 million Kansas wheat export deal celebrated at statehouse

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signing ceremony was at the Kansas Statehouse Friday due to a massive grain deal between delegates of the country of Taiwan and U.S. farmers.

Officials from the country of Taiwan have purchased 66 million bushels of wheat from U.S. farmers over the next two years, according to Governor Laura Kelly’s office. Which means that many Kansas wheat farms will significantly contribute to a deal that is worth approximately $576 million.

A Taiwanese Wheat Procurement Signing Ceremony was at the Capitol Friday, part of the current Taiwan Agricultural Trade Goodwill Mission, with Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland greeting the delegates.

“We are sincerely grateful for our continued partnership with the Taiwanese people and their commitment to purchase wheat from Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “Taiwan continues to be a significant partner in many of our export markets, including wheat, soybeans, aircraft and aerospace components, to name a few. We value our relationship and will continue to pursue even more mutually beneficial opportunities moving forward.”

At the ceremony, the Taiwan Flour Mills Association (TFMA) and the Kansas Wheat Commission signed a letter of intent for Taiwan’s wheat purchase. The Taipei Economic & Cultural Office (TECO) was also included in the signing ceremony.

The Office of Governor Kelly states that Taiwan was the fifth largest export market for Kansas agricultural commodities in 2021; with the procurement of more than $224 million Kansas goods such as beef, wheat flour, cereal grains, and oilseeds.

“Through strong partners like Taiwan, Kansas is indeed feeding the world,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “Last year, Kansas’ agriculture exports surpassed $5 billion for the first time in history. Our farmers, ranchers and producers are contributing mightily to the state economy – and solidifying our status as a global powerhouse in agriculture.”

Following the deal, the terms, quantities, prices, and conditions will be negotiated privately between the suppliers and the individual importers.

Gov. Kelly’s Office says that Taiwan has demonstrated its intention to continue purchasing wheat from the U.S. at a total of 13 agricultural trade missions since 1998. Taiwan’s Goodwill Missions normally take place every two years to demonstrate the nation’s intention to us wheat products from the U.S., according to Gov. Kelly’s Office.

A signing ceremony was at the Kansas Statehouse Friday due to a massive grain deal between delegates of the country of Taiwan and U.S. farmers. (Andrea LaRayne Etzel | Governor Laura Kelly's Office)

