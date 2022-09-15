Wednesday’s Child - Tabitha

Wednesday's Child - Tabitha
By Lori Hutchinson
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Most of us look forward to a day at the salon… a manicure, pedicure or maybe a different hairstyle.

That’s where Lori Hutchinson went with our Wednesday’s Child, Tabitha. As Lori Hutchinson tells us, she’d love a new look and a new family!

If you can give a child a family of their own, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

