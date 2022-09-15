Water main break forces Chase Co. Schools to call classes off

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A water main break between Cottonwood Falls and Strong City forced school officials to call classes off in USD 284 on Thursday, Sept. 15.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says that around 6:10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, officials were able to repair a water main break between the City of Cottonwood Falls and Strong City. While Cottonwood Falls remains mostly without pressure, it said the boil water order is still in effect. However, officials will slowly restore water pressure later in the day.

Around 9 p.m. on Wednesday night, officials alerted customers of Rural Water District #1 - including residents of Strong City and Cottonwood Falls - that they should boil their water as a water main break was discovered.

The Sheriff’s Office noted about 10 minutes later that water had been restored to Strong City and Rural Water District #1, however, Cottonwood Falls remained without.

USD 284 Chase Co. Schools notified students and caregivers around 9:30 p.m. that the water main break would affect school on Thursday. As schools in Cottonwood Falls are expected to remain without water until pressure is restored later in the day, classes have been called off for the entire day.

The District noted that the middle school volleyball team and the cross country team will both still travel to their away sporting events. However, the high school volleyball C game has been canceled.

Just before 1 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office notified residents that a 16-inch water main was found to be the broken line - located parallel to Kansas Highway 177 between Strong City and Cottonwood Falls.

Officials indicated that as of 6:50 a.m. on Thursday, Cottonwood Falls and Strong City both remain under a boil water advisory. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment will notify residents when the advisory has been rescinded.

