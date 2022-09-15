Washburn poetry event to speak against sexual assault, domestic violence

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University has invited the public to two upcoming poetry events set to speak out against sexual assault and domestic violence.

Washburn University says two upcoming reading events are set to focus on speaking out against sexual assault and domestic violence to create community among those affected. It said professors Dennis Etzel, Jr. and Dr. Jericho Hockett will take part in the events, which are free and open to the public.

Washburn indicated that the “Kansas Speaks Out: Poems in the Age of Me, Too” reading will be held at 7 p.m. on Sept. 17 in the Round Table Bookstore in NOTO, 826 N Kansas Ave. The featured book is a collection of work from Kansas poets, poets with Kansas connections and poets from Kansas City, some of whom will even take part in the reading.

WU noted that the first reading will also feature the editors of the book, professors Hockett and Etzel Jr. Free copies of the book will be available on a first-come, first-served basis provided by the Center for Kansas Studies.

According to Washburn, the second reading, “Open-Mic Poetry Reading Against Domestic Violence” will be held in conjunction with the YWCA’s Week Without Violence with collaboration from WU’s psychology and English departments, as well as counseling services. Both professors will also host this event.

Washburn said the open mic will be held between 1:30 and 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 20, at the Memorial Union Underground in the Memorial Union on the Washburn campus, 1820 SW Jewell Ave.

The university indicated that the second event will provide a safe space for community members to speak up and speak out against relationship violence and sexual assault, or to share words of encouragement, empowerment and support for survivors of violence. Snacks and beverages will be provided.

