Valeo shines spotlight on mental health of seniors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Mental health is important for everyone -- no matter what your age.

That’s why Valeo Behavioral Health is reaching out to senior citizens in the Topeka area. They’re offering free mental health screenings at several area senior citizen centers.

Kathy Votaw with LULAC Senior Center visited Eye on NE Kansas with insight on why senior citizens can be at risk for mental health issues, such as depression.

Valeo is doing free mental health assessments at LULAC, 1502 NE Seward Ave., every Monday in September as part of Suicide Prevention Month. The next sessions are 10 am to Noon Sept. 19 and 26.

Valeo will be back at LULAC 10 am to Noon Oct. 4 to 7 for Mental Health Awareness Week.

Other screening dates and locations:

Brewster Place, 1205 SW 29th St.: 10 am to Noon Oct. 10 & 13

Papan’s Landing, 619 NW Paramore St.: 9:30 to 11 am Oct. 12

East Topeka Senior Ctr., 432 SE Norwood St.: 10 am to Noon Nov. 14

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.