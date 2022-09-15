Two dead after Halstead man leads police chase, intentionally hits truck

SAWYER, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people are dead after a Halstead man led officials on a police chase in South-Central Kansas and intentionally hit a 70-year-old man’s truck in an oncoming lane.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 34.7 on U.S. Highway 281 - about 8 miles south of Sawyer - with reports of a fatality crash.

Officials reported that a 2008 Ford F350 driven by Johnathan Lee Ahlvers, 39, of Halstead, had been leading law enforcement on a police chase south on the highway as a 2000 Ford F350 driven by Terrill W. Underwood, 70, of Medicine Lodge, had been driving north.

According to officials, Ahlvers had been driving a truck stolen from Skyland Grain in Pratt Co. which had been in use to make deliveries.

Officials said Ahlvers intentionally drove toward Underwood’s vehicle. Underwood attempted to avoid the collision by driving off the highway towards the east ditch, however, Ahlvers was able to hit him in the area between the east shoulder and ditch.

KHP reported that Ahlvers was pronounced dead at the scene. Underwood was rushed to Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital for treatment of his life-threatening injuries, however, he was also pronounced dead at the hospital.

KHP noted that Ahlvers was not wearing a seatbelt and it is unknown whether Underwood was or not.

