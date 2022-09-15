Topeka Zoo seeing surge in ticket sales ahead of Zoo Lights

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Tickets for the Topeka Zoo’s Zoo Lights went on sale September 14th and Zoo officials say hundreds of tickets have already been purchased.

Though the event is still over two months away, the Zoo said over 260 tickets have been sold and nine private igloos have been rented. Zoo officials credit the early success of ticket sales to excitement from the community surrounding the ever-changing light displays.

“Our goal is to make Zoo Lights feel like a new, yet familiar, experience every year,” said Jared Bednar, Director of Administration and Creative. “We’re looking forward to continuing to show that Zoo Lights is a magical destination right here in Topeka, creating lasting memories and a new tradition for our community.”

This year’s Zoo Lights event runs every night from November 18 to December 28. Gates will be open from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 5:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. during premier nights on Fridays and Saturdays.

The Zoo said tickets should be purchased in advance, cannot be exchanged, and are non-refundable. Tickets are sold in 30-minute intervals.

To purchase tickets for Zoo Lights, click here.

