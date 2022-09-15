Topeka Metro reminds students they can ride the bus for free

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With school back in full swing, Topeka Metro is reminding students that they can ride the bus for free with a student ID or school-issued bus pass.

Topeka Metro says transportation can be a barrier for many, especially students, so in the community-minded spirit, it said it has been partners with Washburn University and Washburn Institute of Technology to provide free public transportation since 2013.

Topeka Metro noted that any WU or Washburn Tech student with a valid college I.D. can board a Topeka Metro fixed-route bus for free. It said Washburn provides the cost of the trip.

According to the service, the offer also applies to WU and Washburn Tech staff.

The service is available to staff and students during regular Topeka Metro hours of operation - 5:45 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on weekdays and 8:15 a.m. to 6:40 p.m. on Saturdays.

Topeka Metro said its goal is to provide safe, reliable transportation for students for all their needs. It said Washburn has been committed to supporting the public transit system and understands the bus is a dependable way for students to get to and from school, as well as internships, jobs, and social events.

The service also said it has collaborated with Topeka Public Schools USD 501 to provide public transit to for high schoolers and middle schoolers since 2014. Different than Washburn, it said TPS purchases and distributes bus passes to students.

Topeka Metro indicated that it is a reliable form of transportation, so if students find they do not have a way to school, do not want to deal with traffic or drive in inclement weather, busses are a great option.

Often, Topeka Metro said international students are accustomed to riding public transportation in their cities back home and are familiar with and rely on that type of transportation while attending college stateside. It said learning to ride public transit is a life skill that teaches students how to navigate their way around almost any city.

The service said the benefits of students being able to ride Topeka Metro busses are as follows:

Students can ride the bus even when school is not in session.

Saving the cost of having to drive a vehicle.

Wi-Fi is available on every fixed route bus.

Students have the choice of finding when their bus will arrive by loading a real-time GPS tracking app called DoubleMap on a cell phone or viewing Topeka Metro’s website.

The fixed route buses have bike racks on the front of each bus.

Helpful bus operators and staff to help navigate a destination.

Clean, safe, heated and cooled buses that provide safety through surveillance.

Riding the bus means that there are less vehicles on the road, which helps the environment.

For more information about student ridership at Topeka Metro, residents should call 785-783-7000.

