Thursday forecast: Warm today with a storm chance tonight

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Temperatures remain unseasonably mild through Saturday with on and off showers/storms. This will be an uneven distribution of rain with some lucky areas getting more than 0.25″ while other areas may only get 0.10″ and yes there’s a chance some spots don’t get anything at all.

Taking Action:

Heading to the Chiefs game tonight? If you’re out tailgating, winds will gust around 20 mph this afternoon but diminish to 5–10 mph during the game. Highs in the mid 80s with temperatures down to 75° toward the end of the game. No chance of rain.

Rain chances will be hit and miss and mainly in the morning hours of Friday and Saturday possibly even Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, don’t cancel them but check the radar before heading out to see if you have to delay any activities. Any rain shouldn’t last long at any specific location.

Heat remains a big concern Sunday through mid-week with heat indices around 100°. Humidity will be higher Sunday and Monday but won’t be as bad Tuesday and Wednesday.



Overall concern for the next 8 days will be the unseasonably warm temperatures and a low chance for widespread rain. We may have several chances of rain but none that stand out as high probability of widespread rain. This means that we’ll have to take this weather pattern on a day by day basis and fine-tune the forecast.

Normal High: 81/Normal Low: 58 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 80s to around 90°. Winds S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Showers/storms before midnight mainly in north-central KS, slight chance of showers/storms for the rest of northeast KS after midnight. Lows in the 60s. Winds S 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Few showers leftover throughout the morning with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s to low 90s. Winds S 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Showers/storms will develop late Friday night meaning evening plans should be fine and dry with showers/storms lingering into Saturday morning possibly even into the early afternoon hours for a few isolated locations. Highs will start to warm up especially if we can get afternoon sun, highs in the upper 80s-low 90s. Winds will gust around 30 mph.

There may be another round of showers/storms Saturday night into early Sunday morning but most of Sunday is expected to be dry the way it looks now with mostly sunny skies and highs more in the mid 90s. Gusts up to 30 mph.

The heat remains a concern through at least Tuesday with highs in the mid-upper 90s before uncertainty between the long range models exist Wednesday through Friday and if and when a cold front pushes through. This is leading to major uncertainty in how hot it stays or how cool it gets to end the week. Fall officially begins at 8:04pm next Thursday.

Mainly a wind risk before midnight (SPC/WIBW)

Low risk for a hail/wind risk with storms in the morning then again overnight (SPC/WIBW)

