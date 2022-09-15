SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka

A TPD SWAT team executes a search warrant in Southwest Topeka on Sept. 15, 2022.
A TPD SWAT team executes a search warrant in Southwest Topeka on Sept. 15, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A TPD SWAT team is on the scene and executing a search warrant in Southwest Topeka.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that a SWAT team is executing a search warrant at a home near the intersection of 36th Terr. and Skyline Pkwy.

TPD noted that the warrant is connected to an ongoing investigation.

13 NEWS is on the scene and will have updates.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
FILE
Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked
Students walk to and from classes on Washburn University campus.
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
Felicia Miller said her daughter Ariel Young didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from...
Ariel Young’s mom questions what sentence would be if roles were reversed in Britt Reid crash
Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka

Latest News

Family in KCK cold case says FBI wants to know more about detective who worked case
Former KCK detective charged with sexual assault
Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Additional child sex crimes charges filed against Manhattan-Ogden para
FILE
RCPD investigates after gun fired in Manhattan, marijuana found on scene
FILE - The YWCA held a poetry event at Washburn University in October 2021.
Washburn poetry event to speak against sexual assault, domestic violence