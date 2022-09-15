Scholar Athlete of the Week - Valley Fall’s Dylan Cervantes

VALLEY FALLS, Kan. (WIBW) - Our first Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week this school year is Dylan Cervantez from Valley Falls High School.

Dylan has four years of basketball and football under his belt, as well as three years of baseball and two years powerlifting. Off the field, he’s STUCO president and participates in SAFE, FCCLA, leadership council, National Honor Society, and band… all while maintaining a 4.0 GPA. He also finds time to coach youth football. Dylan doesn’t know where he wants to go to school after graduation but does know he wants to be a chiropractor.

Congratulations to Valley Fall’s Dylan Cervantez, our Kaw Valley Bank and Cable Dahmer Scholar Athlete of the Week.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.