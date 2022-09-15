RCPD investigates after gun fired in Manhattan, marijuana found on scene

FILE
FILE(MGN Online)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:35 AM CDT
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - RCPD is investigating after a gun was fired in Manhattan on Wednesday night and marijuana was later found at the scene.

The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers were called to the 400 block of S 5th St. in Manhattan with reports of an attempted aggravated battery.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old man were both the suspects and victims after a gun was shot into the air.

RCPD said the 43-year-old man was also found to be intoxicated while both a gun and suspected marijuana were found at the scene.

Officials noted that the incident remains under investigation and no injuries were reported.

