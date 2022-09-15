One arrested after Central Topeka standoff lasts through the night

Damon Brook Morgan
Damon Brook Morgan(Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 12:14 PM CDT
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One man was booked into jail Thursday morning after a standoff in Central Topeka lasted through the night.

Just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Topeka Police Department says officers were in the 3200 block of SW 11th St. attempting to find Damon Brook Morgan, 42, of Topeka, who was wanted for domestic battery, aggravated domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.

Officers said they found that Morgan had barricaded himself inside a home.

TPD said its Response Team and Crisis Negotiators responded to the scene and around 6:50 a.m. on Thursday - after hours of negotiations - the team was able to enter the home and take Morgan into custody without incident.

Morgan was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, kidnapping and criminal damage to property.

Anyone with information about the incident should call TPD at 785-368-9400 or the Shawnee Co. Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007.

