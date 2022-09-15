Merriam woman arrested for cocaine after traffic stop in Jackson Co.

JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Merriam woman was arrested Wednesday morning after a traffic stop in Jackson County led to the discovery of cocaine.

According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies pulled over a 2011 Chevrolet sedan for a traffic infraction near 110th Road and U.S. Highway 75 at approximately 3:30 a.m. A Jackson County K-9 was alerted to the presence of narcotics in the vehicle. A search of the car led to the discovery of cocaine, an additional controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia.

The front seat passenger, Semaja L. Willform, 20 of Merriam, had an outstanding felony warrant from Johnson County for burglary. Willform was arrested and transported to the Jackson County Jail and booked on the following additional charges:

Possession of cocaine

Possession of a controlled substance

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Trafficking contraband into a correctional facility

