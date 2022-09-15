Local musician shares the love with latest project

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Many people recognize Lamont Jackson as one of our area’s original singing law enforcement officers.

Music has long been a part of Lamont’s life, and it’s a side gig that’s now gone pro.

His second single, “Gonna Get Married,” was recently released on all streaming platforms.

Lamont visited Eye on NE Kansas to talk about the song, his performances around Topeka as part of the band “The Mix,” and his dedication as a KHP Capitol Police Officer.

