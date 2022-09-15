KCC requires Evergy to explain $1.2 billion increase in capital spending plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Corporation Commission is now requiring Evergy to explain itself about a $1.2 billion increase in its capital spending plan and how it will affect Kansas customers.

The Kansas Corporation Commission says on Thursday, Sept. 15, that it has ordered Evergy to explain a $1.2 billion increase in its capital spending plan filed in 2022 compared to projections shared when the company presented its Sustainability Transformation Plan in 2021.

The KCC said Thursday’s order requires Evergy to schedule a workshop to discuss the matter by Sept. 28 which is to be held before Dec. 1.

During the workshop, the Commission Evergy will have the chance to explain the necessity and impact of the proposed capital spending and answer questions from Commissioners, staff and the Citizens Utility Ratepayer Board.

Before the workshop, KCC noted that Evergy is required to file updated and comprehensive financial models that show expected retail rate changes resulting from the continued increases in projected capital expenditures.

Kansans will have the chance to view the workshop on the KCC’s Youtube channel when it is scheduled.

The Commission also indicated that Evergy is required to file a Capital Investment Plan with the KCC each year. A report filed by Commission Staff in response to the 2022 report showed concern that the expenditures outlined surpassed those reported in the STP by 21.82% - about $1 billion higher than the 2021 5-year plan.

The KCC noted that the increased spending projection was added to a previously announced $1 billion increase between Evergy’s 2020 and 2021 5-year plan.

The Commission echoed staff concerns about the dramatic capital expenditure increases projections and whether the trend will undermine the goal of regionally competitive rates and reliable electric services - especially with rising inflation.

“Evergy’s Capital Improvement Plan affects the majority of Kansans and thus requires public scrutiny,” said the order.

However, Evergy said affordable electricity and competitive rates are its top priority and the Capital Investment Plan is consistent with regionally competitive rates.

“Over the past four years, Evergy has reduced our operational costs by hundreds of millions of dollars keeping rates flat for customers,” an Evergy spokesperson told 13 NEWS. “Our capital investment plan is low compared to our regional peers and is laser-focused on maintaining a reliable electrical grid and ensuring a responsible transition to cleaner and renewable energy sources.”

Evergy said the workshop is a great way to provide additional information and describe how it will benefit Kansas customers.

“A workshop with the Commission is an excellent opportunity to provide additional information regarding the need for our planned investments and to describe how they will benefit our customers and Kansas. The Commission expressly states that the information we provided meets their filing requirements, but they’d like more detail. We look forward to the dialogue with the Commission and regulatory stakeholders,” Evergy said.

