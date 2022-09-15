Kansas school district pulls messaging app after data breach

data breach
data breach(MGN)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
ANDOVER, Kan. (KWCH) - Andover Public Schools said it has pulled the popular messaging app, Seesaw after the app was hacked.

According to the Seesaw website, the app is used by 10 million teachers, students and family members, but the company declined to say how many users were affected by the hack.

In a letter to parents, Andover schools said some parents across the country had received explicit pictures through the messenger service.

The school district said it pulled Seesaw from all student and staff accounts as it works with the company on the issue. Anyone who receives an e-mail notification from Seesaw is advised not to open it.

