Kansas Regents unanimously approve ESU policy expanding termination capabilities

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Board of Regents have approved a policy allowing Emporia State University more leeway to suspend or fire faculty members.

KVOE reports the board unanimously approved the Workforce Management Framework Policy at its regular meeting Wednesday.

University leaders say the policy, which lists a wide range of factors any staff member can be terminated or suspended with 30 days’ notice, is needed because of financial issues caused by the pandemic and declining enrollment dating back even further.

“The framework [allows] ESU the flexibility to realign resources to address the university’s structural deficits that have been ongoing for several years, accelerated by COVID,” ESU Administration said in a statement defending the plan’s announcement.

Critics say the policy is just an excuse for the college to dismiss tenured employees.

