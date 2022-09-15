GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) drops back during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Chargers Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Peter Aiken)(Peter Aiken | AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs and Chargers. Thursday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium in primetime.

The Kansas City Chiefs home opener has the makings of being a classic.

Follow our Gameday Blog below for the latest updates from reporters, the team and everything else surrounding Thursday’s game.

Posted by KCTV5 News Kansas City on Thursday, September 15, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Saterah Hampton
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
FILE
Manhunt in Wabaunsee Co. called off, residents asked to keep doors locked
Students walk to and from classes on Washburn University campus.
Washburn, Emporia State, Kansas and K-State college rankings released
Felicia Miller said her daughter Ariel Young didn’t recognize her own mother when she woke from...
Ariel Young’s mom questions what sentence would be if roles were reversed in Britt Reid crash
Wahlburgers opens new location in Topeka

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill (22) intercepts a pass intended for Oakland Raiders...
Chiefs rout Raiders 40-9 to seize AFC West control
Kansas City Chiefs defensive back Daniel Sorensen, right, intercepts a pass intended for Los...
Mahomes, Chiefs hold off Chargers 24-17 in Mexico City
Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett in action against the Baltimore Ravens during an...
REPORTS: Tyler Lockett is "OK" after spending night in hospital
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
NFL says Titans weren't offsides on blocked kick
Tennessee Titans defensive back Joshua Kalu (46) blocks a 52-yard field goal attempt by Kansas...
Titans rally, spoil Mahomes' return beating Chiefs 35-32