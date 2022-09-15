GAMEDAY BLOG: Chiefs host Chargers in home opener
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Chiefs and Chargers. Thursday Night Football. Arrowhead Stadium in primetime.
The Kansas City Chiefs home opener has the makings of being a classic.
Follow our Gameday Blog below for the latest updates from reporters, the team and everything else surrounding Thursday’s game.
What a great idea: tonight, to honor the legendary Len Dawson, Fresca will be giving out Fresca — Dawson’s drink of choice in this iconic photo — and a custom #16 koozie to members of the media to recognize his second stellar career. pic.twitter.com/SdmpTOD31y— Judy Battista (@judybattista) September 15, 2022
Tonight, the Kauffman Center is lighting up red in celebration of the @Chiefs home opener against the Los Angeles Chargers here at Arrowhead. Let's go, Chiefs!— Kauffman Center (@kauffmancenter) September 15, 2022
📷 Jillian Shoptaw pic.twitter.com/PHPh4qAmTN
We have activated the following Practice Squad players via Standard Elevation:— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022
K Matt Ammendola
CB Dicaprio Bootle pic.twitter.com/xs3NKsiefW
#Chiefs fans. Ready!— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 15, 2022
Tag us in your gameday photos or send them here! https://t.co/s83mkfUTzt
📷: @ErinKCTV5 pic.twitter.com/6HOq58ka4k
Ready for the opener. @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/thLs7Jbt0u— Scott Reiss (@ScottKCTV5) September 15, 2022
Hey @Chiefs, it's safe to say you have a lot of support here in Blue Valley! Look at all that red at Prairie Star Middle! Good luck tonight from your friends at BV #BVTogether https://t.co/5pITCodSnK— Blue Valley Schools (@bvschools) September 15, 2022
The 𝙤𝙣𝙚 and 𝙤𝙣𝙡𝙮. See you soon, Kingdom. pic.twitter.com/WMOoKdb8cv— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022
Due to the large crowd already on-site for tonight’s game, we are opening the parking gates an hour early at 1:30 pm to alleviate traffic concerns on the highways and streets around the complex!— GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) September 15, 2022
Wow.👀 Check out this line to get in to Arrowhead. It does appear they are letting people in early. (So my narration was wrong. Realized once we drove in.) #Chiefs 🏈 @KCTV5 pic.twitter.com/NoWk1YLUkP— Betsy Webster (@BetsyKCTV5) September 15, 2022
Red-y for our neighbor's home opener.#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/Shxpwc3MgW— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) September 15, 2022
It’s @Chiefs home opener day! Arrowhead we gotta bring the heat and the NOISE tonight! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/3HqxabwehN— Eric Stonestreet (@ericstonestreet) September 15, 2022
It’s 10:53 am. Kickoff for #chargers at #chiefs is at 7:15 pm only on @PrimeVideo. This is bonkers. Gates don’t open for a while! pic.twitter.com/YMcxaUElCo— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) September 15, 2022
TIME TO PARTY LIKE IT'S 1972‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/8toAjgZXkS— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) September 15, 2022
You don’t want to miss this tailgate! See you soon, Chiefs Kingdom 👑 pic.twitter.com/YiP1Wab2kY— GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium (@GEHAField) September 15, 2022
Is 6 a.m. too early for a burger? @GregBennettKCTV says no! A man of many talents grilling up a storm (no pun intended) AND tracking the weather this morning 🙌#ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/11DzT1cXaP— Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) September 15, 2022
Kansas City area tattoo shop to be featured in Chiefs game coverage Thursday night, @MarleahKCTV5 reports. https://t.co/DBg9gB8QHt pic.twitter.com/lxtxOGGaBq— KCTV5 News (@KCTV5) September 15, 2022
