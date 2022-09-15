Former KCK detective charged with sexually assaulting victims

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A former Kansas City, Kansas Police Dept. Detective is accused of using his law enforcement status to sexually abuse two women.

According to a release from the Dept. of Justice (DOJ), a six-count indictment was unsealed Thursday, Sept. 15 against former Detective Roger Golubski for crimes he is accused of committing more than 20 years ago.

The release says Golubski was “acting under the color of law” when he sexually assaulted two victims. The first allegedly happened between 1998 and 2001, the second allegedly happened between 1999 and 2002.

Golubski is accused of raping and sexually assaulting the first victim multiple times, both inside and next to his vehicle. The second victim was said to have been raped and sexually assaulted multiple times in her home and inside his vehicle.

Golubski’s accusers were informed of the charges Thursday morning.

“I just want him to get what’s coming to him,” said Ophelia Williams.

Williams accuses Golubski of raping her in the early part of 2000.

According to KCTV, Allegations against Golubski have quietly swirled through KCK for decades. They publicly surfaced during the Lamonte McIntyre case, when dozens of women stepped forward with serious allegations of sexual abuse and coercion. Most of the allegations involved poor women of color.

McIntyre was wrongfully convicted in a double murder and has since been exonerated. His legal team pointed a finger at Golubski claiming he was framed and that McIntyre’s own mother was a victim of Golubski’s sexual abuse.

Other families have stepped forward questioning Golubski’s role in the deaths of their loved ones or convictions.

The federal charges filed in Topeka outline the possible penalties for conviction of the six charges as:

any term of years of imprisonment or life

a term of supervised release of not more than five years

a fine not to exceed $250,000

a mandatory special assessment of $100 per count

forfeiture

Officials say the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with additional information is encouraged to call the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.