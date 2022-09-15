False report of active shooter draws police presence to Hayden High School

Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active...
Local law enforcement officials respond to Hayden High School after false reports of an active shooter on Sept. 15, 2022.(WIBW/Doug Brown)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:09 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - False reports of an active shooter drew a heavy police presence to Hayden Catholic High School.

Around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15, the Topeka Police Department says dispatch received a single call that reported an active shooter at Hayden High School. Officers immediately responded and local law enforcement cleared the school and surrounding area.

TPD said officials found no threats to the students, staff or school.

Officials are now looking into the false report and want to assure the community that everyone at the school is safe.

Hayden officials told 13 NEWS officers started to clear the scene around 2 p.m.

