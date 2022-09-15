‘Clean Slate Day’ offers fresh start to some with criminal history

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Several Shawnee Co. residents have a chance to expunge their convictions and criminal arrests on Thursday, if the crime qualifies.

The project called “Clean Slate Day” is being held at the Stormont Vail Events Center’s Agricultural Hall from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 15. It was created by the Topeka Bar Association to allow others the chance to file a claim to determine if their convictions can be expunged, but it depends on the crime.

Any adult arrests, diversions, or convictions qualify for this project, but federal and municipal court cases do not apply.

The Bar Association says that by expunging the allowed convictions, barriers that have since prevented others from accessing employment and housing would break down and improve their chance to access what they could not access before. The project was described by the Bar Association as a “pro bono service project,” therefore, there is no charge for each person submitting their case.

Anyone wanting to seek an expungement has been asked to fill out the necessary forms before they arrive at the Stormont Vail Events Center. Click HERE, to access the required forms.

If you want to seek an expungement, you can use the Shawnee Co. District Court’s website to search for you particular case in Shawnee Co.

