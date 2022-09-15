Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping suspect confirmed to be in Missouri

WABAUNSEE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The suspect in a Bunker Hill attempted kidnapping case has been confirmed to be in Missouri.

The Wabaunsee Co. Sheriff’s Office says that late Wednesday night, Sept. 14, officials were notified that the suspect they had been on an earlier manhunt for had been confirmed to be in Missouri.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Wabaunsee Co. officials issued a notice to residents to ensure their doors were locked and keys were out of their vehicles as they looked for a male suspect in an attempted kidnapping that happened near Bunker Hill earlier that day.

However, about 2 hours later, the hunt was called off in the McFarland/Paxico area after the man could not be found.

Through an investigation by the Sheriff’s Office with help from the Kansas Highway Patrol, officials said they can confirm that the suspect has been located in Missouri.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that it has forwarded investigative leads to Russell Co., Kan., and Missouri authorities so they can continue to investigate and make an arrest.

The Sheriff’s Office did say it is glad the suspect is no longer in the area so that residents may feel a little more at ease.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.