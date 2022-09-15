Annual golf tournament to benefit Stormont Vail’s Simulation Lab

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The 22nd annual Big Hearts Golf Tournament hosted by the Stormont Vail Foundation is scheduled for Monday, September 19, at the Topeka Country Club.

Stormont Vail says that the tournament will have an 8 a.m. morning flight and a 1 p.m. afternoon flight. The event will also feature a dinner and awards ceremony after the tournament.

More than $230,000 in sponsorships, gifts, and registrations has already been raised by tournament, according to Stormont. The proceeds made from the tournament will go to benefit the relocation and expansion of Stormont Vail Health’s Simulation Lab.

Stormont says that, so far, 234 players are registered to join this year.

The Simulation Lab was created for physicians and team members to learn about the latest surgical techniques and state of the art technology to prepare them for a real emergency and ensure that patients receive exceptional care.

“Our tournament sponsors and friends recognize the vital importance of our Simulation Lab training and have responded generously,” said Tina Long, Stormont Vail Foundation Development Officer. “Thanks to their support, we will be able to bring this valuable training tool to more providers and team members, which will transfer to the high-quality care our patients receive in and around our region for decades to come.”

According to Stormont Vail, each member has logged around 26,000 hours to train for its patients.

If you would like to learn more about the Stormont Vail Foundation, the Big Hearts Tournament, or how you make a difference, click HERE.

