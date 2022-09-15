Additional child sex crimes charges filed against Manhattan-Ogden para

Riley County Police Department/Facebook
Riley County Police Department/Facebook(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Additional child sex crimes charges have been filed against a former Manhattan-Ogden paraeducator.

The Riley County Police Dept. daily arrest report shows that two additional charges of aggravated indecent liberties with a child under the age of 14 have been filed against Aaron Lee Zachry, 33, of Junction City.

In June 2021, RCPD issued a plea for parents to talk with their children about Zachry, a former paraeducator at Northview Elementary, to see if anymore victims could be found.

Zachry was originally arrested on June 4, 2021, when he was “acting suspiciously” and staff had attempted to remove him from the Northview Park Pool as he was accused of taking nude photographs of children.

Since June 2021, Zachry has been accused of seven child sex crime incidents. The two new charges bring the total up to 9 counts.

Manhattan-Ogden USD 383 said it has fully cooperated with RCPD’s investigation. Zachry’s employment with the district ended at the end of the 2020-2021 school year.

